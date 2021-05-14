Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

