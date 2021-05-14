Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $198.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.23.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

