Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $299.78. 849,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

