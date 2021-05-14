Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $514.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.06 million. Air Lease posted sales of $521.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

