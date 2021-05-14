AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

AIBRF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

