Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,500 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10.

TSE AEM traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$84.82. The company had a trading volume of 365,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,989. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

