Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 4.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

