AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

