agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

