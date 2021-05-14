Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AGGZF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.