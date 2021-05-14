Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

