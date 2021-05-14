Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

