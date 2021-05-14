Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Aegon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

