AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,422,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Allegion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 512,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 143,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $139.21 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.