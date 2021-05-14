AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 395,245 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,245 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 389.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

