AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

