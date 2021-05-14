AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

GWPH opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $219.57.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

