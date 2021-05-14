AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

