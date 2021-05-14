ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

