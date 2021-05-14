Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 6.2%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 6,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 520,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

