ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 32,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

