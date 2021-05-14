ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,175,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,661,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $17,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $72,199,000.

ACVA stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.16.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

