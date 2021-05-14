AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 13.9% on Analyst Downgrade

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) was down 13.9% on Thursday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$20.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AcuityAds traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.63. Approximately 796,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 777,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT. TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$559.49 million and a PE ratio of 138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. Research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.