AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target Cut to $15.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ACUIF stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.