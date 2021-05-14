Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Armin Zerza Sells 23,723 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

