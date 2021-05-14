Actinium Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $28,532.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,490.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,052,650 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

