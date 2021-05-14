Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Up 2.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18. 119,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 344,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
