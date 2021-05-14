Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Up 2.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18. 119,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 344,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

