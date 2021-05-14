Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,841. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

ACHV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.