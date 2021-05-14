Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $153.14

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.14 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.98). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 27,262 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £254.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.13.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.