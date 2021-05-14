Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 10.9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.80. 37,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 963,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,358,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 757.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

