ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,940. The firm has a market cap of $926.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

