Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
