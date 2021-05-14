Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

