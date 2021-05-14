ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rose 4.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 10,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,124,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

