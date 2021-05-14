Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

