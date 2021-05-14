Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to $20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

