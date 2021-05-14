Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of IAF opened at $6.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.56.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.