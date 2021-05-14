Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of IAF opened at $6.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

