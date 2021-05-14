Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $118.72. 56,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,182. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

