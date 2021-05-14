Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.63 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,747,515 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

