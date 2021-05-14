A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 118,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,288. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

