$97.10 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $97.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $94.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. 227,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

