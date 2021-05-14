89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

