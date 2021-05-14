89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.
In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
