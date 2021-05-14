881 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

