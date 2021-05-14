$86.59 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post $86.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $66.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 586 shares of company stock valued at $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

