$82.60 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post sales of $82.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $82.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $333.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.12 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.