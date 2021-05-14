8,169 Shares in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebang International by 2,440.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter worth $4,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EBON stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

