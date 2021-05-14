7,196 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Telos stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

