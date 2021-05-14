$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $257.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

CSII stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,819. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

