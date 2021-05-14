$653.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $653.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.50 million and the lowest is $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $180.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

