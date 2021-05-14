$643.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post sales of $643.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.60 million and the highest is $651.55 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.