616 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

